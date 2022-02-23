Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 871,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 2.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $191,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.48. 7,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.25. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 3,200 ($43.52) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

