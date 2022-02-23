Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.43. The stock had a trading volume of 229,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $136.55.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

