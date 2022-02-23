Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.
Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.43. The stock had a trading volume of 229,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $136.55.
In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.
Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.
