Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.18 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.43 by $5.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Dillard’s stock traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,187. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $76.06 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

