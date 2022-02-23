Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.18 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.43 by $5.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Dillard’s stock traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,187. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $76.06 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.58.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
