Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 232,492 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Denbury were worth $46,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $564,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Denbury by 473.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450,941 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 79,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Shares of DEN opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.