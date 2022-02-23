Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 27,655 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $50,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

