Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 92,060 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $49,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 805,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 733,752 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $1,298,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

