Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 98,982 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $47,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after acquiring an additional 269,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after acquiring an additional 197,821 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 174,534 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 162.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

