Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $49,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 211,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:DFIN opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.