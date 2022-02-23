Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,933 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $47,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,785 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.45. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

