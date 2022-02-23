Discovery (DISCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 493,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,142,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after buying an additional 267,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 567,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 76,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.