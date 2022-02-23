Diversified United Investment Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.
About Diversified United Investment
Featured Articles
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.