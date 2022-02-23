Diversified United Investment Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Get Diversified United Investment alerts:

About Diversified United Investment

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.