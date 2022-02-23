Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Increased to $181.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average is $117.83. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

