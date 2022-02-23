Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Trading Down 4.4%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 1,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

