Don-key (DON) Market Cap Achieves $5.49 Million

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Don-key has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $283,377.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Don-key

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,069,781 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars.

