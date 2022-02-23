Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 22,994 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RLAY stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. 955,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,388. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $45.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.