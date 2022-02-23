Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DORM opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DORM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

