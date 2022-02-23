DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 28th (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive’s (NASDAQ:DDI) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 28th. DoubleDown Interactive had issued 6,316,000 shares in its IPO on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $113,688,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

