DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 28th (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive’s (NASDAQ:DDI) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 28th. DoubleDown Interactive had issued 6,316,000 shares in its IPO on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $113,688,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
