DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) vs. Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Critical Review

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DouYu International and Outbrain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 2 1 1 0 1.75 Outbrain 0 0 1 0 3.00

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $5.48, suggesting a potential upside of 158.25%. Outbrain has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.74%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Outbrain.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Outbrain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.47 $74.41 million ($0.25) -8.48 Outbrain $767.14 million 0.91 $4.36 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -5.79% -7.76% -6.00% Outbrain -1.44% 406.80% 6.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Outbrain beats DouYu International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

