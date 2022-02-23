DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Down 9.2%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.20 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 73.90 ($1.01). 66,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 63,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40 ($1.11).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on shares of DP Eurasia in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.36.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

