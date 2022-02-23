DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

