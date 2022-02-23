DragonVein Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,541.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $37,541.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,595.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00776332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00027490 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.