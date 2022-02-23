DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 716.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,093 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,862,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE remained flat at $$118.33 on Wednesday. 2,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

