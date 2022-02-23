DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.640-$3.690 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. 1,710,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

