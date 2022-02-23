Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

