e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.56 million and $83.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.47 or 0.00281543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002287 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,915 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,739 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.