e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $372 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.

ELF traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 307,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.