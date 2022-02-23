E.W. Scripps (SSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.90. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

