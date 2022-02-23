Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,845 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,482 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,659 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Shares of SIMO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,551. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

