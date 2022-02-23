Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $693,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

