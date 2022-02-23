Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 86,848 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $1,657,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. 11,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

