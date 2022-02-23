Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $887,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 133,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

OXY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,503,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

