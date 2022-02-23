Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 620.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

MHK stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.31 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

