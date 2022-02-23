Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,476 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.66% of Population Health Investment worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,593,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,456 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the second quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in Population Health Investment by 787.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 196,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 96,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PHIC remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,982. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

