Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 104,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,075,000 after acquiring an additional 83,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 577,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,452,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.