Eaton Vance Management Acquires 3,167 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NOV were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at about $33,165,785,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at about $39,815,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 81.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

NOV stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

