Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 82.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,451 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 172.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,049,000 after buying an additional 993,521 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

PDD opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of -680.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

