Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 436,035 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,838,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

