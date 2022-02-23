eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson Sells 2,755 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00.
eBay stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.