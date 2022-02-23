eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson Sells 2,755 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00.

eBay stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

