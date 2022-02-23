eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30-10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.91 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. 11,288,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. eBay has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

