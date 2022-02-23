eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

EBAY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. 11,179,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. eBay has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

