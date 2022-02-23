Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.38. Electromed shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 9,799 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELMD. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $104.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

