Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Posts Earnings Results

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Element Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.55-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Element Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

