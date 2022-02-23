Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $238.31. 2,295,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,518. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

