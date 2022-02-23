Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires Shares of 23,456 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 85,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,409,198. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

