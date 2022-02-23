Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $296,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.14. 163,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,220,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.91. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

