Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $317,696,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,431,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,493,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.17. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,541. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94.

