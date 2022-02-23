Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 232 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.52. 69,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,099. The company has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

