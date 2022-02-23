Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) & Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Critical Analysis

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ellington Financial and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.94%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Ellington Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ellington Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $111.87 million 8.83 $25.00 million $3.46 4.97 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.16 -$80.53 million $2.60 11.03

Ellington Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations. Ellington Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 136.10% 10.29% 2.20% Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34%

Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

