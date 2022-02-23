ELTCOIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,702.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One ELTCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $38,750.27 and $16,702.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00035238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00110565 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.