Employers Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Employers in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Employers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

EIG opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.06. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.09.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

